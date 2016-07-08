25

Fake UTME registration: NSCDC arrests five fraudsters

FRIDAY OLOKOR Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested five persons for various infractions in the ongoing registration exercise for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in some parts of the country. Spokesperson for the  Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who stated this on Saturday, explained that the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 22, 2017
from The Punch News

