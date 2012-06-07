Fallen Tanker Causes Heavy Traffic Around Chevron Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Exp. Lagos

A fallen tanker, carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is causing traffic around Chevron Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos. According to reports on social media, commuters on both sides of the expressway have been stranded for hours. “@Pearloice: No one is going anywhere soon. @Gidi_Traffic Chevron Roundabout. #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/9rFjhEDeaq — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) January 12, 2017 Officials […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 12, 2017

from Bella Naija

