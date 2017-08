Adelani Adepegba, Abuja A man identified as Segun Ayodele, his wife and two children were found dead in their Obajana apartment in Kogi State last Friday. They were believed to have died in their sleep after reportedly inhaling fumes from a generator kept inside a toilet in their self-contained apartment. The family of four was […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 01, 2017

from The Punch News