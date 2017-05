Idris Adesina, Sagamu One of Anthony Joshua’s uncles, Adedamola Joshua, has disclosed that the family is preparing for a special celebration in honour of the new world heavyweight boxing champion. The 27-year-old Joshua, whose father comes from Sagamu, on Saturday beat veteran boxer, Vladimir Klitschko, in the 11th round of their clash in London. Adedamola, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 02, 2017

from The Punch News