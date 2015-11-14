Samson Folarin The hope of Abosede Alasiri for greener pastures in Muscat, Oman, has been dashed after less than eight months in the Arab country. PUNCH Metro gathered that the mother of two, who left Mowe, Ogun State, Nigeria, in May 2016 to be a house help, was now desperate to come to Nigeria. The […] The post Family wants Nigerian woman rescued from Oman appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 25, 2017

from The Punch News

