British anti-discrimination group Kick It Out on Tuesday called on Manchester United fans to stop a “racist” chant about striker Romelu Lukaku. The 24-year-old arrived from Everton in the summer for a fee that could reach £90 million and has quickly become a popular figure among supporters, netting seven goals in as many games. Lukaku […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 19, 2017

from This Day News