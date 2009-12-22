Farmer-Herder Clash: Scholars, Practitioners Inputs Germane to Peace, Says Mulmi

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja The Country Director of Search for Common Ground, Mr. Rajendra Mulmi, has said inputs of scholars and practitioners in the field of peace building and conflict resolution should be of necessary consideration to policy makers in the country to find a lasting solution to farmers/ herders conflict. Mulmi stated this during […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 30, 2017

from This Day News

