login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Computer Village relocation: Ikeja LG to lose N60m annually
2017 share of voice for global smartphone brands revealed
Osinbajo: First week of co-ordinating activities of govt
Are you ready for the rapture (Part 1)
Infinix Mobility out with world’s first wefie smartphone, Infinix S2
Trending Nigerian News
Photos: Obasanjo son’s wedding
…to win in England is not easy – Chelsea’s Conte
Mahrez penalty mishap lets Man City off hook
Ethiopians sweep medals at Okpekpe 10km road race
2017 UTME: Candidates decry poor internet at CBT centres, others laud JAMB
5
views
Fayose has become Ekiti legend — Shekarau
Added May 13, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Fayose has become Ekiti legend — Shekarau
added May 13, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Photos: Gov Fayose seen driving Apostle Suleman in Ekiti state
added January 27, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
In Fayose’s Ekiti, It’s One Day One Trouble
added July 02, 2016 from
This Day News
Fayose urges new Ekiti CP to sustain peace
added March 17, 2017 from
The Punch News
Fayose urges new Ekiti CP to sustain peace
added March 17, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us