Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has installed a new king for Isan Ekiti – the hometown of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi – now a Minister of Mines and Steel Development. The governor presented the Staff and Instrument of Office to the new Onisan, Oba […] The post Fayose installs new king for Fayemi’s town appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 16, 2017

from The Punch News

