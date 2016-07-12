18

Fayose installs new king for Fayemi’s town

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has installed a new king for Isan Ekiti – the hometown of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi – now a Minister of Mines and Steel Development. The governor presented the Staff and Instrument of Office to the new Onisan, Oba […] The post Fayose installs new king for Fayemi’s town appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
