Fayose reappoints six sacked commissioners

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has recalled six out of the remaining 10 sacked commissioners. The governor had about six weeks ago, dissolved the State Executive Council, including 16 commissioners. But on July 9, Fayose recalled six of the commissioners with immediate effect. Those recalled then were Commissioner for Environment, Bisi […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 04, 2017

from The Punch News

