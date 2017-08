A Nigerian, Daniel Adekunle Ojo, who had spent less than 14 months in the United States, has been arrested in Durham, North Carolina and charged with fraud and identity theft offences The offences stemmed from Ojo’s phishing scheme, using an AOL and GMail email accounts that targeted school districts in Connecticut and Minnesota in an […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 05, 2017

from The Punch News