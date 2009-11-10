It was an exhilarating celebration of culture at this year’s Ojude Oba Festival. As perpetual sponsors of the event, leading lender First City Monument Bank (FCMB) was highly visible as expected FCMB has explained that it’s continuous support of the Ojude Oba Festival ‎is borne out of its commitment to celebrate and preserve Nigeria’s cultural […] The post FCMB dazzles at Ojude Oba Festival 2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 04, 2017

from Bella Naija

