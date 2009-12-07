25

views
Unfave

Federal Government Plans to Pay N72bn In Nigerian Airways Severance Packages

Added March 24, 2017
from Sahara Reporters

Related Nigerian News

  1. Federal Government Plans to Pay N72bn In Nigerian Airways Severance Packages
    added March 24, 2017 from Sahara Reporters
  2. Federal Government planning to use seized properties as offices
    added June 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Federal government plans 5 million jobs in 5 years
    added March 07, 2010 from 234Next
  4. India Plans to Build Refinery in Nigeria (This Day)
    added December 07, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Planned injection of N51bn to textile step in right direction – Lawmaker
    added February 14, 2017 from The Punch News