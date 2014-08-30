7

views
Unfave

Federation elections: Adeoye wins unopposed as Shooting Federation president

Added June 13, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Fifa rejects the Nigeria Football Federation elections
    added August 30, 2014 from BBC Nigerian News
  2. Edo by-election: Oghuma wins APC primary
    added January 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. House of reps under fire over move to stop federation elections
    added May 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Ghana election: NPP supporters celebrate as media projects vote win
    added December 09, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Sirawoo Elected New SWAN President
    added July 13, 2016 from This Day News