Roger Federer said he “saved the best for last” after he beat great rival Rafael Nadal for the fifth time in succession to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, AFP reports. The surprisingly one-sided 6-4, 6-3 victory over the world No 1 from Spain brought a 94th title for the Swiss legend, drawing him level […]

Added October 15, 2017

