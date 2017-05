Self acclaimed Nigerian male barbie Idris Okuneye has attained celebrity status not only in Nigeria, but also in Chicago, United States. The 25-year-old accountancy graduate from University of Lagos was pictured dancing and getting sprayed with dollars as female fans surround him at a scene that looks like a party. He shared the latest photos […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 16, 2017

from The Punch News