FEMI ODUGBEMI TAKES BIGGER STRIDES

Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Vanessa Obioha enter the world of an ace film maker who continues to sturn with hit productions that features compelling story line There is very little about the documentary filmmaker, screenwriter, director, photographer, arts and culture enthusiast, Femi Odugbemi that is not in the public space. And that is because he does […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 28, 2017

from This Day News

