FFK alleges Rotimi Amaechi owns the $43m found in Ikoyi flat

The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, alleges that
Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is the owner of the $43 million
found in an apartment raided by EFCC operatives two days ago. He also
alleged that Amaechi is the owner of the flat in which it was found.
Added April 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog
