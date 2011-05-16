10

FG alleges plot by fraudsters to discredit Sagay panel

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Federal Government has raised the alarm over an orchestrated plot to discredit the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption and by extension, the government’s anti-corruption efforts, using fraudsters and their ilk. The committee is headed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Itse Sagay. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 25, 2017
from The Punch News

