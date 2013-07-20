FG approves additional N4,500 monthly for N-power beneficiaries

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government has approved an additional N4,500 monthly to all the 200,000 N-Power beneficiaries. The sum is to be used to to purchase an electronic device which would be loaded with different applications that would further enhance the skills of the beneficiaries and afford them additional training opportunities during the two-year […]

Added March 14, 2017

