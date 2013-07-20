33

views
Unfave

FG approves additional N4,500 monthly for N-power beneficiaries

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government has approved an additional N4,500 monthly to all the 200,000 N-Power beneficiaries. The sum is to be used to to purchase an electronic device which would be loaded with different applications that would further enhance the skills of the beneficiaries and afford them additional training opportunities during the two-year […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 14, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. FG receives 800,000 applications for n-power jobs
    added August 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. FG approves $200m World Bank loan for Lagos
    added January 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. FG approves modern internal audit process for MDAs
    added January 29, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. FG to launch $10bn infrastructural rebirth for N’Delta
    added October 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. FG recruits 500 engineers for new power plants – Gov. Fayemi
    added July 20, 2013 from Vanguard News