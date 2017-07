Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Federal Government has ended the dichotomy between holders of University degrees and Higher National Diploma in all the Lara-military services. To this end, the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board has directed that all officers with HND should be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary grade level for […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 13, 2017

from The Punch News