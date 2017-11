Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government is proposing to spend a total of N158m for the maintenance and fuelling of generators at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. According to the budget proposal for the ministry in the 2018 Appropriation Bill that is currently before the National Assembly, part of the N158m is […]

