FG Debunks Media Reports on Ambassadorial Posting

Alex Enumah in Abuja The federal government yesterday denied media publication on the purported deployment of 47 career Ambassadors-designate to various countries, stressing that the government was yet to do so. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, who debunk that the media publication in a statement, said that posting of the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added December 22, 2016

from This Day News

