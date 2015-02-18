login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ecuador 0 vs 0 Argentina
Holland vs Sweden
BREAKING: Portugal, France claim 2018 World Cup spots
Vata Boss tasks stakeholders on youth development
Proposed ‘Senator of the Year Award’ to Dino Melaye illegal – Odusile
Trending Nigerian News
Shock as 21,780 Kaduna teachers fail primary four exam
PHOTOS: Buhari meets security chiefs in Aso Rock
A’Ibom rebuffs FG’s prog for rice farmers – Inyang
Homevida announces winners of the Short Script Competition based on Scripts that Promotes Transparency, Accountability & Good Governance
BREAKING: Madrid warns Catalan leader not to pursue path of no return
16
views
FG explains why exported yams were rotten
Added October 10, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
FG explains why exported yams were rotten
added October 10, 2017 from
Vanguard News
INEC Chairman Jega Appears Before Senate | Explains Why Elections Were Postponed & Voters’ Card Reader Technology
added February 18, 2015 from
Bella Naija
'Call them what they are, which is killers and terrorists'- Barack Obama explains why he refuses to use the term 'Islamic Terrorism'
added September 29, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
AGF Abubakar Malami appears before Senate, explains why criminal case was filed against Saraki, EKweremadu
added July 13, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Abia: INEC South East commissioner explains why he issued certificate of return to Uche Ogah
added July 01, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us