Gives 10-year tax incentive as recompense for road rehabilitation By Bennett Oghifo in Lagos, Chineme Okafor in Abuja and Alike Ejiofor in Lagos The federal government has handed over the Apapa to Oworonshoki end of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, a 35 kilometres long highway to the Dangote Group to rebuild using concrete, and as […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 16, 2017

from This Day News