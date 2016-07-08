FG: Lake Chad Basin Has Become Incubation Centre for Boko Haram Terrorists
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja The federal government has expressed concern that the Lake Chad basin areas have now become an incubation centre for the Boko Haram terrorists and a lucrative market place for illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW). The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added May 17, 2017
from This Day News