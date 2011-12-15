11

FG launches “Tour Nigeria” for Tourism Development

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has launched “Tour Nigeria” – a brand aimed at promoting the nation’s tourism potential and showcasing Nigeria as a major tourism destination. The Director-General of the corporation, Folorunsho Coker, who launched the brand in Abuja on Friday, said the brand would also show case the vibrant and friendly energy […] The post FG launches “Tour Nigeria” for Tourism Development appeared first on BellaNaija.
