14

views
Unfave

FG loses N2bn annually to unchecked activities of unregistered IT professionals

Added June 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. FG Loses  N2bn Annually to Unregistered IT Practitioners 
    added June 08, 2017 from This Day News
  2. ‘Nigeria loses N21bn annually to cancellation of exams’
    added May 10, 2010 from The Punch News
  3. Nigeria loses N21b annually to cancellation of exams
    added May 10, 2010 from Nigerian Compass
  4. Nigeria loses $80bn annually to oil infrastructure vandalism – Kachikwu
    added February 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Kaduna refinery loses N2bn yearly to illegal tappers
    added February 09, 2017 from The Punch News