Latest Nigerian News
Police arrests Three Men for allegedly Defrauding Lagos Speaker of N9.2m
Rivers shuts 1,886 illegal schools
Trump warns North Korea of ‘fire and fury’
Nigeria to legalize mini refineries, to supply them with crude
How serious is North Korea’s nuclear threat?
Trending Nigerian News
Equity deals on the NSE slide 11.86% to N97.08bn in July
FG mandates CECC to deliver Lagos – Ibadan SGR project in December 2018
BREAKING: New threats will be met with fire and fury, Trump warns North Korea
NEPC seeks support of 15 million diaporans to improve declining non-oil exports
AGF stresses the need to rejig justice sector reform
FG mandates CECC to deliver Lagos – Ibadan SGR project in December 2018
Added August 08, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
FG mandates CECC to deliver Lagos – Ibadan SGR project in December 2018
added August 08, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
We’ll deliver Lagos-Ibadan rail project by December 2018 – Osinbajo
added March 07, 2017 from
The Punch News
FG Secures $1.5bn Chinese Loan to Fund Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project
added February 01, 2017 from
This Day News
FG, CCECC sign $1.5b Lagos/Ibadan rail project
added August 29, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Work to commence on Lagos-Ibadan railway projects – FG
added May 29, 2013 from
Vanguard News
