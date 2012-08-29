25

FG mandates CECC to deliver Lagos – Ibadan SGR project in December 2018

Added August 08, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  2. We’ll deliver Lagos-Ibadan rail project by December 2018 – Osinbajo
    added March 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. FG Secures $1.5bn Chinese Loan to Fund Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project
    added February 01, 2017 from This Day News
  4. FG, CCECC sign $1.5b Lagos/Ibadan rail project
    added August 29, 2012 from Vanguard News
  5. Work to commence on Lagos-Ibadan railway projects – FG
    added May 29, 2013 from Vanguard News