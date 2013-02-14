FG moves to check excessive use of ascorbic acid in foods

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government has inaugurated a national technical committee to determine the safety of Benzoic and Ascorbic acid in foods. The move is coming following the controversies generated by the recent court judgement on the rejection of some manufactured soft drinks exported from Nigeria to the United Kingdom. Specifically, the Lagos State […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 20, 2017

from The Punch News

