FG moves to replace expatriate workers with Nigerians

Femi Makinde The Federal Government has started the process of replacing expatriates occupying positions in some sectors of the economy by training Nigerians in technical and vocational skills to be able to function effectively in the positions. The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Training Fund, Joseph Ari, disclosed this while delivering a speech […]
Added March 25, 2017
from The Punch News

