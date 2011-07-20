15

FG not owing foreign students in Amnesty Programme – Boroh

TheSpecial Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Office, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, says the beneficiaries of the offshore programme abroad have been paid their school fees, upkeeps and other allowances. Boroh disclosed this in a statement by the Director of Information, Amnesty Office, Mr Charles Dafe, on Saturday in Abuja. While debunking the […]
Added November 04, 2017
from The Punch News

