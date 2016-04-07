11

FG Promises to Sanitise NDDC

 To probe projects, resource utilisation since inception Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja On the heels of recent allegations that some personnel of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) were demanding kickbacks from contractors before making contract payments, the federal government thursday expressed its resolve to sanitise the interventionist agency. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor […]
Added July 20, 2017
from This Day News

