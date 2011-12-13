20

FG protests against killing of Nigerian in South Africa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday protested against the killing of a Nigerian, Mr Rasaq Ajao, in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa on Thursday. Amb. Olushola Enikaonolaiye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,  in a statement in Abuja, urged South African authorities to assume their responsibilities in taking proactive measures to prevent such […]
Added April 07, 2017
from The Punch News

