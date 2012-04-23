27

FG to build two hydro power stations

Everest Amaefule, Abuja The Federal Government has concluded plans to boost electricity generation in the country with two small hydro power plants capable of adding 2,000 kilowatts of electricity to the country’s energy capacity. The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday at a press conference to announce […] The post FG to build two hydro power stations appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
