login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Hayat expands product line with two products
Culture more important to Nigeria than petroleum – Lai Mohammed
The Vocals are in! DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller set to Drop “Wild Thoughts”
EU announces €143m support to address crisis in North East
Confederations Cup 2017: How participating teams qualified, players to watch
Trending Nigerian News
Nigeria’s inflation drops to 16.25 % in May -NBS
FG to recruit 7,500 graduates as tax advocates
FG to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets
SERAP faults Saraki’s acquittal, seeks UN-backed Commission against Impunity in Nigeria
Five reasons Romelu Lukaku is the perfect replacement for Diego Costa
25
views
FG to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets
Added June 15, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
FG to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets
added June 15, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Ministry, NAFDAC to investigate importation of garri from India
added February 22, 2017 from
The Punch News
FG to assist states raise funds from capital market
added June 13, 2016 from
The Punch News
FG to repatriate looted 300m pounds from Jersey – Minister
added May 24, 2016 from
The Punch News
Photos: See the crowd that came out to welcome Kano State Governor from Saudi Arabia
added September 28, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us