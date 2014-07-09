login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
New Music: Yungsniekey – Take Over
“He showed no mercy…said to me that I was going to drown in my blood” – CEO of Foston Musik’s Wife Ajoke opens up on Domestic Violence
“It is clear that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is the mastermind of these allegations” – Apostle Suleman
How to invest in treasury bills with low funds
Office of the Citizen with Chude Jideonwo: How Did Obasanjo Allow His Legacy Get Off Its Rails?
Trending Nigerian News
FG to pay MDAs bills to Discos to boost power supply
This photo of Will Smith looking like Uncle Phil from is driving the Internet crazy
FG approves additional N4,500 monthly for N-power beneficiaries
Don’t take Coke, Fanta, Sprite with Vitamin C — Court
Inflation rate records first drop in 15 months
26
views
FG to pay MDAs bills to Discos to boost power supply
Added March 14, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
FG to boost power supply by 700 megawatts
added December 16, 2016 from
The Punch News
Aisha Buhari Urges APC To Keep Their Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Allowance To Unemployed Youths
added November 12, 2015 from
Woman.ng
Nigeria partners South Africa to boost power supply
added July 09, 2014 from
The Punch News
Photos: Nigerian woman who gave birth to quadruplets in London hospital unable to pay £500,000 bill
added February 01, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Union urges FG to pay pension arrears
added January 08, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us