FG to Provide ARV for 50,000 Additional People Living with HIV Yearly

As NACA, UNAIDS lauds move Martins Ifijeh The Nigerian government has made new commitments to use domestic funds to provide antiretroviral drugs to an additional 50,000 people living with Human Immuno Virus (HIV) each year in the country. Government’s commitment was announced in a speech by President Muhammadu Buhari at the just concluded high-level side […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 27, 2017

from This Day News

