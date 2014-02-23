23

views
Unfave

FG to rehabilitate Abuja-Kaduna-Jos railway to boost Jos dry port

Added January 13, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Finally, FG to Inaugurate Abuja-Kaduna Rail Tomorrow
    added July 24, 2016 from This Day News
  2. Abuja-Kaduna rail line to be completed December – FG
    added February 23, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. NRC to deploy 150km/hour locomotive on Abuja-Kaduna rail
    added November 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. FG to rehabilitate Abuja-Kaduna-Jos railway to boost Jos dry port
    added January 13, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  5. 1,000 Policemen Needed to Provide Security for Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line Daily – Rotimi Amaechi
    added June 02, 2016 from Bella Naija