19

views
Unfave

FG to reveal account details of IPOB sponsors

Olusola Fabiyi and Eniola Akinkuotu The Federal Government will be giving the French Government account details of the sponsors of terrorist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. The Nigerian Government had through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that France was the headquarters of IPOB’s funding. But the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 22, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Stephanie Otobo Reveals More Details of her Alleged Relationship with Apostle Suleman | WATCH
    added March 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Wike orders Perm Secs to produce 18-month account details
    added June 02, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. FG to fast-track establishment of venture capital firms
    added July 18, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. NAPTTON urges FG to encourage indigenous production of drugs
    added January 03, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria says OPEC to agree on details of oil-supply cuts today
    added November 22, 2016 from Yahoo Nigerian News