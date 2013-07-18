FG to reveal account details of IPOB sponsors

Olusola Fabiyi and Eniola Akinkuotu The Federal Government will be giving the French Government account details of the sponsors of terrorist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. The Nigerian Government had through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that France was the headquarters of IPOB’s funding. But the […]

September 22, 2017

