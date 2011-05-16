26

views
Unfave

FG, ULC begin negotiation on PHCN privatization, others issues next Tuesday

Added September 20, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. FG, ULC begin negotiation on PHCN privatization, others issues next Tuesday
    added September 20, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. FG to spend N65bn on warplanes, weapons, others
    added January 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Lagos Govt, Doctors Yet To Begin Negotiations On Salary Structure
    added June 29, 2012 from Guardian News
  4. Fiscal Commission begins work on new revenue formula
    added November 17, 2011 from Guardian News
  5. FG, Labour Begin Talks on PHCN Privatisation
    added May 16, 2011 from This Day News