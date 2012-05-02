login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
What PDP plans to discuss at Saturday’s Natl Convention
Drought hits Ethiopia, claims 2 million animals
Paraguayan Government presents TB Joshua with Order of Merit
Bush boy where is Success
Police kill 11 in Kenya as post-election riots flare
Trending Nigerian News
‘…he enjoys having sex but he does not want me to be pregnant again’
Troyes dampen Nice hopes ahead of Napoli trip
Coutinho submits transfer request
Amaechi removes managers, porter’s, ticket officers over ticket racketeering
Health emergency attention for accident victims, indigent patients
12
views
FG will re-position Civil Service for greater service delivery – Osinbajo
Added August 12, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Govt. purges civil service for better service – Kwankwaso
added May 02, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Nigerians pay more for data services as hardship hits operators
added November 29, 2016 from
Guardian News
FG approves equal pay for B.Sc, HND holders in Civil Defence, Immigration, Fire Service
added July 14, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Civil servant who did no work for six years exposed by officials preparing to reward him for 'long service'
added February 13, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
FG fires top civil servants for fraud
added January 23, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us