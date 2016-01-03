FG won’t extend deadline for voluntary assets declaration –Fowler

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Babatunde Fowler, on Thursday called on tax defaulters to take advantage of the Federal Government’s Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme before the expiration of the March 31, 2018 deadline of the tax initiative. Fowler said tax defaulters who do not take advantage of […]

