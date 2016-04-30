5

views
Unfave

FG won’t provide updates on Buhari’s health, treatment –Govt source

Dayo Oketola, Eniola Akinkuotu,  Gbenro Adeoye and Jesusegun Alagbe It appears the Federal Government has ruled out the possibility of providing daily bulletin/update on President Muhammdu Buhari’s health status and treatment while in London, the United Kingdom. Top Federal Government sources told Saturday PUNCH that there was no need for such updates since Buhari had […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 12, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. We’ll rely on third party information on Buhari’s health – Spokesman
    added May 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. FG Provides Update on Ease of Doing Business Index Effort
    added April 02, 2017 from This Day News
  3. FG, Ezekwesili differ on Buhari’s economic policy
    added April 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. We won’t be part of Sheriff’s convention –PDP govs
    added February 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. I can’t disclose Buhari’s health status –Osinbajo
    added February 06, 2017 from The Punch News