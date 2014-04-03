14

Fidelity Bank Boosts Entrepreneurial Capacity of SMEs

The Group Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo has identified lack of capacity as one of the major impediments to the growth and development of small scale businesses in the country. Speaking in Abuja during the opening session of the entrepreneurship training workshop for small businesses organised in partnership with EMPRETEC, he added […]
