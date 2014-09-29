11

views
Unfave

Fidelity Bank Promotes Entrepreneurship

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced its sponsorship of the A.Y.E reality television show. The bank explained in a statement that its partnership with the Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E) was to awaken the latent entrepreneurial spirit in the country’s teeming youth population. This development, according to the bank, further underscored its commitment to youth empowerment and […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 23, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Diamond Bank promotes entrepreneurship among youths
    added August 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Fidelity Bank promotes e-payments channels
    added September 29, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. Fidelity Bank, others support export promotion
    added February 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Fidelity Bank backs export promotion drive
    added April 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Fidelity Bank moves to reduce impediments to small businesses
    added October 01, 2017 from The Punch News