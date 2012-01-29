login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
UPDATE 1-Transferwise resumes Nigeria money transfers citing confidence in naira
Joy for Hughton, misery for Bilic
Drone strike kills six Qaeda suspects in Yemen
Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz’ Music Video for “Ma Lo” is looking
“Fear, not trust, is why Nigerians did not protest against fuel price hike”- Reno Omokri replies Femi Adesina
Trending Nigerian News
4 British Missionaries Kidnapped in Nigeria; Justin Welby Urged to Help as Manhunt Begins
Fight against corruption becoming tougher, Magu claims
Another man jumps into Lagos Lagoon, missing
Work hard, don’t cheat, Mrs Ambode tells students
New Music: Oladips feat. Reminisce – Lalakukulala
26
views
FIFA Looking to Change Nationality Rules........
Added October 20, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
FIFA Looking to Change Nationality Rules........
added October 20, 2017 from
Cybereagles
Austria plans to change Schengen border rules
added May 04, 2017 from
The Punch News
Britain urges EU to change free migration rules
added December 05, 2013 from
The Punch News
Speakership: Fresh crisis over bid to change voting rules
added May 15, 2015 from
The Punch News
Fifa Urged To Get Tough On Naturalised Players
added January 29, 2012 from
Complete Sports
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us