FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli after the player was caught making an obscene gesture during an England match, the world governing body announced on Friday. Alli was caught sticking his middle finger up during the national side’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday. He said after the match […]
Added September 08, 2017
from The Punch News

