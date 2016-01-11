11

Fight against corruption becoming tougher, Magu claims

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said that the fight against corruption is becoming tougher, urging all Nigerians, including children, to use every weapon at their disposal to fight it. Magu said this in Lagos on Friday during the sensitisation forum on the plan to launch “EFCC-Creative Youth Initiative Against Corruption; Corruption Busters”. He […]
