Fighting ‘Islamist terror’ is France’s top foreign priority, Macron says

Fighting “Islamist terrorism” is France’s top foreign policy priority, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, vowing to make his country a leading power in an unstable, increasingly polarised world. “Providing security for our citizens means that the fight against Islamist terrorism is our first priority,” Macron told some 200 French diplomats gathered in Paris. “There’s no […]

Added August 29, 2017

