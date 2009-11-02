16

views
Unfave

Fighting ‘Islamist terror’ is France’s top foreign priority, Macron says

Fighting “Islamist terrorism” is France’s top foreign policy priority, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, vowing to make his country a leading power in an unstable, increasingly polarised world. “Providing security for our citizens means that the fight against Islamist terrorism is our first priority,” Macron told some 200 French diplomats gathered in Paris. “There’s no […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 29, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Fighting ‘Islamist terror’ is France’s top foreign priority, Macron says
    added August 29, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. France's top court overturns burkini ban
    added August 26, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Thriller about 'killer nanny' wins France's top literary prize
    added November 04, 2016 from Guardian News
  4. Novelist NDiaye wins France's top literary prize
    added November 02, 2009 from 234Next
  5. UN, Barack Obama, France President Hollande & world leaders react to Nice Terror attack
    added July 15, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog